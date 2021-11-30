5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPLSF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.21. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

