6,176 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

HZNP opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.