$62.04 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report sales of $62.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.94 million and the lowest is $61.50 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $43.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $216.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $266.85 million to $285.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $482,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

