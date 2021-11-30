6,450 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 69,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,844,808. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

