6,726 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,727,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 156.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

