8,441 Shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

