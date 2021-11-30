874 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $266.94 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.81 and a 200 day moving average of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

