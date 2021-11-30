8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,332.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000718 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

