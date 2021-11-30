$939.58 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $939.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $714.56 million. Range Resources posted sales of $598.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 24.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 574,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.