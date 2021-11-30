$969.14 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce sales of $969.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $964.11 million and the highest is $972.93 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 6,605,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,303. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

