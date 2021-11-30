97,845 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermon Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.49 million, a PE ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

