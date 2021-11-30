A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

AMKBY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

