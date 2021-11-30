Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 85,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

