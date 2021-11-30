Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACEL. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

NYSE ACEL opened at $12.46 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

