Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $158.82

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.82 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.05). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 38,354 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £312.61 million and a P/E ratio of 812.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

