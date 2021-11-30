Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

ACRS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 840,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $783.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

