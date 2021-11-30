ACoconut 24-Hour Volume Tops $78,166.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $693,774.59 and approximately $78,166.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

