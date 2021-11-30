Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $568.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

