Add.xyz (ADD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,888.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $19,888.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00235998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00089509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.