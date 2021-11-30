Adshares Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $84.72 million and $4.17 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $4.21 or 0.00007252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00097153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,879 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

