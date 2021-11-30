AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

