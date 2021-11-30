AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 8,997 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

