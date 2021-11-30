AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 191 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $123.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.