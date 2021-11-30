AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,528 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.8% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49. The company has a market cap of $397.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

