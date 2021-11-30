AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $1.92 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.