Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,404.00.

Shares of Adyen stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. 341,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. Adyen has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

