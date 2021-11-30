Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Up 336.4% in November

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Aequi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 9.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 28.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.