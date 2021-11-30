AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

