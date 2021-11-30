AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

