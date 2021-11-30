Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Raised to $79.00 at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

NYSE ADC opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

