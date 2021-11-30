Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in November

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,934,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 14,769,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. Air Canada has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Get Air Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACDVF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.