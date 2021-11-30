Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.14.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $7.53 on Tuesday, reaching $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 297,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion and a PE ratio of -14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 734,834 shares of company stock worth $135,862,457. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

