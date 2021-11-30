Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 819.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alector by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alector by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 6,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

