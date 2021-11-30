Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 6,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.08.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
