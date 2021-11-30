Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.19. 11,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 493,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

