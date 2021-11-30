Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 664,869 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 17.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $508,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,083,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $130.55 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

