Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $130.55 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

