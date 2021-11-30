Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Align Technology worth $106,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $638.00. 1,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,236. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $655.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $471.31 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

