Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.19). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

ALHC stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

