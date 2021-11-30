Alitas Price Hits $10.52 (ALT)

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Alitas has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alitas coin can currently be purchased for $10.52 or 0.00018346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alitas has a market cap of $630.96 million and $4.03 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REDi (REDI) traded up 3,371,568.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00193226 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001142 BTC.

AltCrusaders (ALT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alitas Profile

Alitas is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

