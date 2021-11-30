Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.91.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

