Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $169.19

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.19 and last traded at $171.55, with a volume of 2439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

