Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.40.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $169.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $169.20 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

