Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $1,537,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,358,130 shares of company stock valued at $284,177,400. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 99.77. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

