AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

AFB stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

