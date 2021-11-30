ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ALPKF stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.11.
About ALPEK
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.