ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALPKF stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

