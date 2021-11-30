Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,910.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,854.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,684.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

