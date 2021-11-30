Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $11.88. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 4,396 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 142,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,776. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

