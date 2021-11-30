Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

