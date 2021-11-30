ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.48

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 1928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,602. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

