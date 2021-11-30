Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,997,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,416.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,413.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

